BUNKER JOBS: Olam Agri Seeks Bunker Manager in Singapore

Friday January 26, 2024

Agricultural products firm Olam Agri is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, including at least one year working with financial derivatives, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage and negotiate the procurement of bunkers, spot and term, dealing directly with selected panel of suppliers and traders.
  • Intraday management of daily bunker exposure through derivative exaction, both OTC through brokers and on-screen transactions.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with oil majors, traders, and derivative brokers.
  • Evaluate future vessel itineraries and update internal stakeholders with regional fuel availability.
  • Coordinate schedule with Vessel Operators
  • Ensure compliance with purchasing procedures.
  • Daily Trade entry consolidation and claims handling.

