BUNKER JOBS: Olam Agri Seeks Bunker Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, including at least one year working with financial derivatives. Image Credit: Olam Agri

Agricultural products firm Olam Agri is seeking to hire a bunker manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, including at least one year working with financial derivatives, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage and negotiate the procurement of bunkers, spot and term, dealing directly with selected panel of suppliers and traders.

Intraday management of daily bunker exposure through derivative exaction, both OTC through brokers and on-screen transactions.

Develop and maintain relationships with oil majors, traders, and derivative brokers.

Evaluate future vessel itineraries and update internal stakeholders with regional fuel availability.

Coordinate schedule with Vessel Operators

Ensure compliance with purchasing procedures.

Daily Trade entry consolidation and claims handling.

