Malaysia Sets Sights on Being Regional LNG Bunker Hub

by Michael Green, Global Technical Manager - Bunker Fuel Testing, Intertek Lintec, ShipCare Services
Thursday December 13, 2018

Malaysia has set its sights on being the region's LNG bunker hub, according to state oil and gas firm PETRONAS.

Writing in its latest Activity Outlook 2019-2021, the firm said it was well-positioned to support the country's "strategic intent".

"Efforts are now being put in place towards advocating LNG as the preferred marine fuel of choice. In close collaboration with industry associations like MOSVA, programmes are aligned to encourage migration; to develop necessary infrastructures to support a swift and effective migration of local (currently diesel-fueled) OSV fleet to LNG, as the cleaner option."

PETRONAS says the first commercial LNG Bunkering operations are planned to start by the second half of 2019 from RGT1 (Sg Udang, Melaka) and RGT2 (Pengerang, Johor), followed by KSB (Kemaman, Terengganu) and ASB (W.P. Labuan).

Singapore, by far the world's biggest bunkering port, has also set its sights on being an LNG bunkering hub.

About Michael Green

Michael Green, Global Technical Manager - Bunker Fuel Testing, Intertek Lintec, ShipCare Services.

Michael graduated from the University of Northumbria with a BSc (Hons) in Applied Chemistry and in November 2004 joined Lintec Testing Services as an Analytical Chemist, working between the UK head office in the Customer Services Department and the Dutch Office and laboratory in Rotterdam.

In January 2006 Michael took on a permanent role in the Customer Services Department at Lintec. The main focuses of the job were issuing analysis reports to clients, providing technical advice and support as well as planning and overseeing Bunker Quantity Surveys in ports world wide.

In December 2007 Michael was appointed Customer Services Manager, overseeing the day to day running of the department and taking a more proactive role in client relations.

In October 2009 Michael took up his current role as Intertek Lintec's Global Technical Manager. Within this role Michael is responsible for planning and overseeing investigative analysis and providing technical advice and support to clients. Michael is also tasked with the technical development of the Intertek Lintec ShipCare bunker fuel testing programme and promotion of new initiatives relating to analytical techniques and test methods.

As part of this progression Intertek Lintec is now represented on a number of technical committees, such as the CIMAC Working Group (WG 7) and the Intertanko Bunker Sub-committee. Michael is also a regular contributor at industry conferences and events.

In February 2014 Michael was elected to the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Board of Directors.

Intertek Lintec, ShipCare Services.

