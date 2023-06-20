Singapore's MPA Removes New Maritime From List of Bunker Craft Operators

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore now has a total of 41 licensed bunker craft operators. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has removed New Maritime Pte Ltd from its list of licensed bunker craft operators.

New Maritime was removed from the list as of June 17, according to records published on the MPA's website.

The decision not to renew the firm's licence, which expired on June 16, was announced last month.

The regulator did not give a specific reason for the decision, but hinted at a breach of its licence conditions.

"MPA has zero-tolerance for any type of fraud, corruption or bunkering malpractice," the MPA said in the circular in May.

"This Port Marine Circular also seeks to remind all bunker licence holders (including bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators) to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licence(s).

"MPA will not hesitate to take firm action against any bunker supplier or bunker craft operator that contravenes any of its bunker licence terms and conditions, including taking into account such contraventions in considering whether to renew the bunker licence(s), suspending or cancelling the bunker licence(s), and/or taking enforcement action against such bunker licensee."

The MPA's list of licensed bunker craft operators previously named Koh Seng Lee as the main contact for New Maritime. Koh, formerly executive director of marine fuel trading firm Pacific Prime Trading, was given a jail sentence in 2020 for corruption charges.

Singapore now has a total of 41 licensed bunker craft operators.