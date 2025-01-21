BUNKER JOBS: The Hawks Seeks Bunker Trader in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a strong understanding of the bunker industry and excellent analytical and negotiation skills. Image Credit: The Hawks

Marine fuels firm The Hawks International Sdn Bhd is seeking to hire bunker trader in Malaysia.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong understanding of the bunker industry and excellent analytical and negotiation skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. Candidates should also have the ability to build and maintain relationships with suppliers and clients.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a Bunker Trader at The Hawks International Sdn Bhd in Subang Jaya," the company said in the advertisement.

"The Bunker Trader will be responsible for negotiating and execute bunker fuel contracts ,day-to-day trading activities related to bunkering operations."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.