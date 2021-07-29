Singapore's MPA Launches Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lynn Loo will be appointed CEO of the new organisation. Image Credit: Ardlinger Center for Energy and the Environment

The Singapore authorities have launched a new maritime decarbonisation research institution with S$120 million of government funding and six founding partners.

The founding partners of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation are BHP, BW Group, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Foundation Det Norske Veritas, Ocean Network Express and Sembcorp Marine, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Plans to create the organisation were first announced in Singapore Maritime Week in April.

"As part of GCMD's ongoing efforts to explore joint industry projects that advance the deployment of low- and zero-carbon maritime solutions, 31 organisations ranging from shipping companies, classification societies, research centres, traders, energy players, terminal and tank operators, engineering companies, financial institutions to industry associations have expressed interest to collaborate with GCMD," the MPA said in the statement.

"GCMD will be working with these organisations to establish strong partnership and initiatives as part of its objective to deliver value to the industry globally."

Lynn Loo, currently director of Princeton University's Ardlinger Center for Energy and the Environment, will be CEO of the new organisation. Sanjay Kuttan, currently executive director of the Singapore Maritime Institute, will serve as chief technology officer and drive research and development projects.