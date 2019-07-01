Bulk Cargo Ship Held in Singapore

A handysize bulk carrier has been detained in Singapore.

The vessel, Lowlands Prosperity, was arrested on Sunday, according to court records.

The ship is registered to a Singapore-based company and has been recently deployed around the southeast Asian region, according to ship database equasis.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.