Zhoushan Chosen as Location for Chinese Biodiesel Promotion Pilot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan is among 22 national biodiesel promotion pilot areas selected by China's National Energy Administration. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Zhoushan has been selected as one of the locations for a Chinese government pilot to promote the use of biodiesel.

Zhoushan is among 22 national biodiesel promotion pilot areas selected by China's National Energy Administration, news provider China Daily reported last month.

The port has been selected because of its free trade zone promotion strategy and the growth of its oil and gas industries, according to the report.

Zhoushan has significantly grown its bunker sales in recent years after China's government eased tax regulations on the production and export of VLSFO.

The port saw a total of just over 7 million mt of bunker fuel sales last year, according to Ship & Bunker and 2050 Marine Energy's quarterly volumes report, up from 6 million mt the previous year.