HMM Fuel-Efficiency Measures Halve Emissions Per Container

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand has been under significant downward pressure as shipping companies seek to improve their fuel efficiency. Image Credit: HMM

South Korean container line HMM has seen its carbon intensity more than halve over the past decade, demonstrating the extent to which fuel-efficiency measures are putting downward pressure on bunker demand.

The firm saw CO2 emissions of 29.05 g per container per kilometre in 2021, down from 68.7 g/TEU*km in 2010, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Over the same period the firm's fleet capacity rose from 337,407 TEU to 755,209 TEU.

The company sees fuel-efficiency technologies, as well as ordering larger ships, as being behind the reduction in carbon intensity.

"HMM has constantly upgraded its fleet by securing energy-efficient mega-vessels," the company said in the statement.

"It also used premium antifouling paint and modified the bulbous bow's shape to lessen the hull surface's frictional resistance.

"Additionally, HMM has improved its operational efficiency by optimizing service routes, speeds, and cargo stowage.

"In particular, HMM formed a dedicated Task Force in 2015 for effective energy efficiency management and opened a Fleet Control Centre in 2020, which analyses real-time data about vessel operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."