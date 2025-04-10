Japan's Yanmar Gets Class Approval for Hydrogen Fuel Cell System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm says its fuel cell modules are suitable to power coastal passenger ships, inland vessels and port vessels.. Image Credit: Yanmar

Japanese manufacturing firm Yanmar Power Technology has secured approval in principle for its maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems from classification society DNV.

The fuel cell systems can be installed on various types of ships, where multiple modules can be installed for higher power demand, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

While fuel cells offer a cleaner alternative to conventional marine fuels, their efficiency and scalability are still being developed to meet the demands of larger ships that require higher power output and longer endurance.

Yanmar says its fuel cell systems are well-suited to power coastal passenger ships, inland vessels and port vessels.

"This is a significant milestone in bringing our hydrogen fuel cell solutions to European customers," Masaru Hirose, general manager of large power products business at Yanmar Power Technology, said.

"Drawing on our experience with previous installations such as the hydrogen fuel cell system being used on a coastal passenger ferry currently in commercial operation in Japan, we believe our solutions can help the customers to achieve their decarbonization goals."