South Korea: Hydrogen Plant Planned

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Korea: hydrogen production. File Image / Pixabay.

South Korea's LG Chem has said it plans to build a hydrogen plant in the country.

The unit would produce 50,000 metric tonnes (mt) of hydrogen annually by the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from Reuters.

The new plant is expected to employ technology, which converts methane to hydrogen by creating a chemical reaction under high-temperature steam, the report said citing a company statement.

"The plant is a key component of LG Chem's strategy to increase its use of renewable energy such as hydrogen in the NCC process by up to 70% by 2025, as well as to the company's plans to actively utilize hydrogen in the production of renewable bio feedstocks such as hydro-treated vegetable oils," LG Chem was quoted as saying.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternatives to oil-derived bunker fuel that has caught the attention of the shipping industry. The main constraints against its wider usage are the high cost of provision and lack of available bunkering infrastructure.