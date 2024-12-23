Chinese Bulker Linked to Severing of Baltic Cables Heads for Egypt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Yi Peng 3 has resumed its voyage after a month and claims to be heading for Port Said. File Image / Pixabay

A Chinese dry bulk carrier under investigation over the severing of two fibre-optic cables in the Baltic last month has resumed its voyage.

The Yi Peng 3 has resumed its voyage after a month and claims to be heading for Port Said, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday, citing comments from the Swedish Coastguard.

Two fibre-optic cables in the Baltic were damaged on November 17 and 18, and investigations since then have focused on the movements of the Yi Peng 3 in the area at the same time.

On Thursday China gave its permission for representatives from Germany, Sweden, Finland and Denmark to board the vessel together with Chinese investigators.

"We are content with the visit onboard, which was relatively open and transparent and we had the possibility to see what we wanted to see and to talk to the crew members that we wanted to talk with," Jonas Backstrand, chair of Sweden's accident investigation authority, was cited as saying on Friday.