Court Hearing Set Up for Ocean Tankers Winding-Up Application

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ocean Tankers is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A court hearing has been set for the winding-up application submitted by the judicial managers of Hin Leong-linked shipping firm Ocean Tankers.

The hearing will be held at Singapore's High Court at 10am local time on August 16, according to a notice published in the city-state's Government Gazette on Monday.

"Any creditor or contributory of the Company desiring to support or oppose the making of an order on the winding up application may appear at the time of the hearing by himself or his counsel for that purpose; and a copy of the winding up application will be furnished to any creditor or contributory of the Company requiring the copy of the winding up application by the undersigned on payment of the regulated charge for the same," the firm's judicial managers said in the notice.

Legal cases against Hin Leong founder OK Lim and his family over alleged fraud at his company are still progressing through the courts.