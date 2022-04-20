China: March Marine Fuel Exports Down 15%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel exports fall. File Image / Pixabay.

China's exports of marine fuel in March fell by 15% from a year ago, according to Reuters citing customs data.

Exports have been hit by high prices and COVID-19 curbs at domestic ports. March shipments came in at 1.42 million metric tonnes most of which was very low-sulphur fuel oil.

The volume was up from 1.31 million mt in February but was lower than 1.68 million mt in March 2021.

Exports of marine fuel in the first quarter of 2022 reached 5.06 million mt, up 7.7% from a year before.

The data released Wednesday also showed that 975,892 mt of fuel oil, including both high-sulphur and low-sulphur products, were brought into bonded storage in March, up 4% on the year, according to the report.