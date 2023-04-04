IBIA Seeks Collaboration With Singapore's MPA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IBIA delegation met with MPA Chief Executive Eng Dih Teo and two other senior officials. Image Credit: IBIA

Representatives of bunker industry body IBIA have met with senior MPA officials in Singapore to discuss a potential collaboration with the governing body at the world's largest marine fuels hub.

Members of IBIA's regional board for Asia attended the MPA's offices in Singapore on Monday to discuss potential collaboration between the two organisations, Siti Noraini Zaini, IBIA's regional manager for Asia, said in a LinkedIn post.

The IBIA delegation met with MPA Chief Executive Eng Dih Teo and two other senior officials. Teo took over the role from Quah Ley Hoon in September.

"We would like to thank MPA for their valuable time and for a very fruitful discussion," Zaini said in the post.

"IBIA looks forward to being part of Singapore's decarbonisation and sustainability journey."