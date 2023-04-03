Former Director of Singapore Supplier Inter-Pacific Petroleum Heads to Court

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The supplier began a court-led debt restructuring process in September 2019. File Image / Pixabay

The former director of Singapore-based bunker supplier Inter-Pacific Petroleum is in court on Monday in a civil case over the company's collapse almost four years ago.

Goh Jin Hian, former IPP director and son of former Singapore prime minister Goh Chok Tong, is being sued for $156 million by IPP's judicial managers Deloitte & Touche. A hearing has been scheduled at Singapore's High Court on April 3-6, according to records posted on the Singapore judiciary's website.

IPP had been listed as Singapore's 26th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2018, but in July 2019 had its bunker craft operator licence suspended and then cancelled by the Maritime and Port Authority as part of investigations into suppliers' alleged use of magnets to influence mass flow meter readings.

The supplier began a court-led debt restructuring process in September 2019, saying at the time it had insufficient cash to sustain operations.