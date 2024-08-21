Brent Crude Could Drop to $68/Bl Next Year: Goldman Sachs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm expects Brent prices could hit $68/bl by late 2025 if Chinese oil demand remains flat throughout next year. File Image / Pixabay

Brent crude oil prices could drop as low as $68/bl next year on weakening economic growth in China, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The firm expects Brent prices could hit $68/bl by late 2025 if Chinese oil demand remains flat throughout next year, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a Goldman research note.

"Soft China oil demand and downside risks to China GDP growth strengthen our view that the risks to our $75-90 Brent range in 2025 skew to the downside," the company said in the note.

ICE Brent futures closed at $77.20/bl on Tuesday, up from $75.57/bl at the start of the year.