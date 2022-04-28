Minerva's ADP Clear Pte Works With Singapore's MPA on Digital Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is seeking to work with bunker suppliers to digitalise the marine fuel supply chain in the city-state. File Image / Pixabay

ADP Clear Pte, the joint venture launched by Minerva Bunkering and developer Rise-X.io last year, is working with Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority to advance the digitalisation of the city-state's bunker industry.

The firm is in close cooperation with the MPA to use its ADP bunker platform in Singapore in line with the country's standards for digital communications, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The platform has been integrated with local financial institutions and the Singapore Trade Data Exchange.

More than 350 bunker deliveries have now been carried out using the ADP, with Minerva calculating this has saved nearly 1,000 man-hours through increased operational efficiency.

"The digitalisation of the bunker delivery and documentation process is estimated to save the industry over 39,000 man-days annually and provide more transparency over the supply chain of marine fuels," Kenneth Lim, assistant chief executive at the MPA, said in the statement.

"MPA is working closely with bunker suppliers and solution providers to conduct digital bunkering trials.

"We look forward to having ADP as one of the solutions available to bunker suppliers in Singapore as we continue to enhance the efficiency and resiliency of our port."