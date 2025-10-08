Japanese Trio Achieve 98% Methane Slip Reduction During LNG-Fuelled Ship Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The sea trials, which began in May 2025, surpassed the project’s original 70% methane slip reduction goal. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), along with Kanadevia and Yanmar Power Solutions, has achieved a 98% reduction in onboard methane slip during sea trials on the LNG-fuelled bulk carrier Reimei.

The trials, conducted between Japan and Australia under NEDO's Green Innovation Fund Project, exceeded the original 70% reduction target, MOL said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The system combines an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) unit with a methane oxidation catalyst to capture and convert unburned gas from the engine.

Methane is the main component of LNG and has a far greater global warming potential than CO2, making its control vital to LNG's role as a marine fuel.

While engine upgrades have significantly reduced onboard methane emissions, methane slip can still occur across the LNG supply chain.

"Going forward, onboard trials will continue through the end of FY2026 to evaluate overall system performance and catalyst durability, with the aim of social implementation from FY2027 onward," MOL said.