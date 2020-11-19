Singapore: Contactless Bunker Sample Deposit Project Among Recipients of S$1.625m MPA Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore port terminal. File Image / © Ship & Bunker

A Joint Industry Project (JIP) to enable contactless bunker sample deposits has been included in the latest round of maritime innovation funding from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

It envisages the development of a"Smart Locker" system that will enable fully traceable bunker sample deposits via a mobile app.

The system will be included as part of the development of an open platform for contactless launch services at Marina South Pier (MSP) and West Coast Pier (WCP).

It is one of 11 projects announced this week that MPA has collectively awarded S$1.625 million (USD$1.2m) in funding.

Five of the projects, including the contactless bunker sample project, will help build "competitiveness and resilience in a post-COVID new normal" and are scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2021, MPA says.

The six other projects centre around additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, and are part of a wider goal of the country to become a hub for just-in-time provision of marine parts.

Those projects are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022 and will include the trial use of at least 26 3D-printed parts onboard Singapore-registered vessels.

Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) Executive Director, Michael Phoon, said the projects selected "reflect the increasing focus on digitalisation and sustainability to meet long-term business competitiveness."