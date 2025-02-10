India's Kandla Port Teams Up with Bapu's Shipping for Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They seek to construct India’s first methanol bunkering barge. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Bapu's Shipping Jamnagar has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Deendayal Port Authority to develop methanol bunkering at Kandla Port located in the state of Gujarat on the west coast of India.

India's first methanol bunkering barge will be constructed at Deendayal Port, Bhupendra Sinh Jadeja, managing director at Bapu's Shipping Jamnagar, said in a LinkedIn post.

Currently, demand for methanol bunkers is low and the fuel is available at limited bunkering locations, but it is expected to grow as the methanol-fuelled fleet expands.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 50 vessels with another 310 expected to join the fleet in 2028, classification society DNV data shows.

A majority of these orders are for container ships. Major container lines such as AP Moller-Maersk plan to deploy 19 dual-fuel methanol boxships by the end of this year.

"With global ports like Shanghai, Ulsan, Singapore, and Rotterdam advancing methanol bunkering, India is stepping up! Deendayal Port Authority has committed to providing necessary infrastructure support to fast-track the bunker supply chain," Jadeja said.