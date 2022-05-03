MPA Strengthens Singapore Green Port Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: upgrades. File Image / Pixabay.

Ships making calls to Singapore that are serviced by low or zero-carbon harbour craft will qualify for an additional discount on port fees under the port's beefed up Green Initiative programme.

The 10% reduction is part of a range of measures to encourage the use of low-carbon or zero-carbon bunker fuel.

Other changes to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's (MPA) programme include a 30% port fee reduction for using zero-carbon fuel in port while all ships using low carbon fuel can get a 25% fee reduction that previously applied to vessels using liquified natural gas bunker fuel.

To qualify under the scheme, vessels must be registered with the MPA. Ships must also switch to greener fuels (for main and auxiliary engines) before crossing port limits, according to the MPA.

In addition, harbour craft using low- or zero-carbon fuel can get a five-year waiver on port fees although retrofitted vessels would not qualify.