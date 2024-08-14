Singapore: Carbon Accounting Training Push at Centre of MPA and UN Agency Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: net zero by 2050. File Image/Pixabay

A carbon accounting tool forms the centrepiece of an agreement between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore.

Under the mou, the organisations will work together and with others, including the Singapore Association of Shipsuppliers and Services, "to train their members through worshops on the use of the carbon emissions recording tool", the MPA said.

The training will also share information "on green financing and funding schemes" for maritime companies.

"We look forward to collaborating with GCNS and industry associations to help maritime companies meet their emission targets and compliance requirements," MPA chief executive Teo Eng Dih said.

Under its green plan, the southeast Asian city state is committed to reducing emissions to around 60 Mt CO2e in 2030 with a net zero emissions goal set for 2050.