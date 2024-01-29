Creditors' Meeting Scheduled for Singapore's Ocean Bunkering Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ocean Bunkering was formerly one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

The liquidators of Ocean Bunkering Services, the defunct marine fuels unit of former oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading, have scheduled a meeting for members and creditors of the company.

The annual meeting of members and creditors will be held via Zoom on February 16 at 10 AM Singapore time, the firm's liquidators said in a Singapore Government Gazette notice last week.

The meeting is being arranged "for the purposes of having an account laid before the meeting showing the acts and dealings of the Liquidators and the conduct of the winding-up in the preceding year," the liquidators said.

Hin Leong collapsed in 2020 in the wake of that year's crude-price crash and allegations of forged documents being used to secure funding from banks. Its subsidiary Ocean Bunkering was formerly one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers.