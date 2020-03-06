Liberian-Flagged Dry Bulk Carrier Under Arrest in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The reason behind the ship's detention in Singapore are unclear. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

A Liberian-flagged dry bulk carrier is under arrest in Singapore as of Friday, according to local authorities.

The dry bulk carrier Dias was arrested at 1pm on Friday and is now at SIngapore's eastern anchorage, according to a list of vessel arrests on the Singapore Supreme Court's website.

The arrest is the first of 2020 in Singapore, according to the list.

The vessel had travelled to Singapore from the port of Paranagua in Brazil.

The reason behind the ship's detention are unclear, but are likely to involve disputes over the payment for goods and services.

The arresting law firm in this instance was Legal Solutions LLC, according to court records.