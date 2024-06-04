Tanker Linked to Suspected Oil Spill in Colombo Port: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka. File Image / Pixabay.

A suspected oil spill from an oil tanker in Sri Lanka's main port of Colombo has seen the ship's master issued with a foreign travel ban.

The order on the master of the Ark Prestige, the ship linked to the spill inside the port, was issued by a local magistrate and lasts for one month, according to local news provider Lanka Truth.

A video posted on youtube shows oily water on the waters within the port area and protective oil booms have been deployed.

According to shipping database equasis, Ark Prestige is a chemical and oil tanker that is controlled by Indian shipping interests based in Kolkata.