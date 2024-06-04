Asia/Pacific News
Tanker Linked to Suspected Oil Spill in Colombo Port: Report
Tuesday June 4, 2024
Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka. File Image / Pixabay.
A suspected oil spill from an oil tanker in Sri Lanka's main port of Colombo has seen the ship's master issued with a foreign travel ban.
The order on the master of the Ark Prestige, the ship linked to the spill inside the port, was issued by a local magistrate and lasts for one month, according to local news provider Lanka Truth.
A video posted on youtube shows oily water on the waters within the port area and protective oil booms have been deployed.
According to shipping database equasis, Ark Prestige is a chemical and oil tanker that is controlled by Indian shipping interests based in Kolkata.