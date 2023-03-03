Tanker Firm IINO Carries Out Biofuel Bunker Trial in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore has seen a series of biofuel bunker trials over the past year. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese tanker firm IINO Kaiun Kaisha has completed a trial of a biofuel bunker blend in Singapore.

The firm took on a B24-VLSFO blend from BP in Singapore in December, testing it subsequently on board its chemical tanker the Chemroad Echo, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The biofuel element of the blend was FAME-based.

Shipping companies have regularly been carrying out biofuel trials over the past two years to assess the alternative fuel's performance in their vessels. While the tests have proven successful almost across the board, the current high price of biofuels in comparison to conventional bunkers is likely to remain unattractive until regulators start to charge the shipping industry for its carbon emissions.

"Biofuel blends are particularly helpful as a 'drop-in' solution available to existing fleets without the need for modifications to the engine or infrastructure in most applications," IINO said in the statement.