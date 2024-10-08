SIBCON 2024: Singapore to Release Ammonia Bunkering Standards Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saunak Rai was speaking at Sibcon's pre-conference symposium in Singapore on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Singapore's authorities are planning to release a set of standards for the delivery of ammonia as a bunker fuel next year.

The authorities are planning to publish the new ammonia bunkering standards by the end of 2025, Saunak Rai, chair of Singapore's cryogenic and gaseous fuels technical committee for bunkering, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event on Tuesday.

"The safety of the person on the bunker vessel and on the receiving vessel is paramount in this standard," Rai said at the event.

"The most important issue with this fuel will be the safety of operation."

The Energy Market Authority and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore announced in July that they had set a shortlist of two consortia producing proposals to set up ammonia infrastructure for power generation and bunkering on Jurong Island.