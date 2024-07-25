Two Groups Shortlisted for Ammonia Bunkering in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore authorities have shortlisted two consortia to develop ammonia bunkering at the world's largest marine fuels hub.

The Energy Market Authority and Maritime and Port Authority have set a shortlist of two consortia producing proposals to set up ammonia infrastructure for power generation and bunkering on Jurong Island, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The authorities had earlier selected a shortlist of six last year.

The two consortia now shortlisted are led by are Keppel's Infrastructure Division and Sembcorp-SLNG, and the bunkering players in these consortia are Itochu Corporation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and Sumitomo Corporation.

The two groups will now conduct engineering, safety and emergency response studies for the proposed project.

"At the next phase, we will select one of the two bidders as the lead developer of the Project," the MPA said.

"The lead developer will develop the end-to-end ammonia solution comprising (i) generating 55 to 65 MW of electricity from imported low- or zero-carbon ammonia via direct combustion in a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine; and (ii) facilitating ammonia bunkering at a capacity of at least 0.1 million tons per annum (MTPA), starting with shore-to-ship bunkering followed by ship-to-ship bunkering.

"Given the nascency of the technology and global supply chains, the Government will work closely with the appointed lead developer to implement the Project.

"We aim to announce the lead developer by Q1 2025."