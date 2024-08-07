Chemical Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 46,000 DWT MR2 chemical tanker Green Land was arrested by Singapore's authorities at about 7:30 PM on August 2. File Image / Pixabay

A chemical tanker was arrested in Singapore last week.

The 46,000 DWT MR2 chemical tanker Green Land was arrested at about 7:30 PM on August 2, according to a list of detained vessels published by the city-state's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Ang & Partners.

The ship was built in 2002, is registered to the Marshall Islands flag and is owned by Port Land Shipping, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The tanker was previously arrested in Singapore in April.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship's operation.