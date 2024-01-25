BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English, preferably other languages and previous experience as a bunker trader. Image Credit: Consortio Recruitment Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Consortio Recruitment Group highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website this week, without naming the hiring company.

The advertisement describes the company as a Singapore-headquartered 'fast growing provider of marine energy to the global shipping industry'.

The advertisement also lists the following additional requirements:

A proactive and results orientated approach to cold calling and business development.

Adaptability to working with diverse teams and clients from various cultural backgrounds.

Exceptional relationship management skills with a proven ability to build and maintain client relationships.

Strong negotiation skills and the ability to secure favourable deals for both the company and clients.

Willingness and capability to handle work-related matters outside of regular business hours.

