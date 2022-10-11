KSOE, Shell Mount Fuel Cell Pilot for Large Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel cells: auxiliary power. File Image / Pixabay.

South Korean shipbuilder KSOE is to show how fuel cells can be used on larger vessels.

Oil major Shell and classification society DNV are part of the pilot project.

The participating firms have agreed to put a 600KW high-efficiency solid oxide fuel cell for power generation on a 174,000 cubic-meter LNG carrier to be run by Shell from 2025.

The ship will use fuel cells for auxiliary power for a year while trading and the information gathered will be used to "develop and supply high-efficiency,eco-friendly ships that can apply fuel cells to propulsion power sources in the long term", the company said in a statement.

Doosan Fuel Cell and HyAxiom will develop and supply fuel cells for the ship while DNV will handle accreditation registration side of the project, the statement added.

KSOE is part of the Hyundai Heavy Industries group.