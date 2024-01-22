Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Credit Analyst in Singapore
Monday January 22, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience, in particular in analysing financial reports. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels
Bunker trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a junior credit analyst in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience, in particular in analysing financial reports, and a keen interest in oil and shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Able to analyze and generate credit, financial and management reports
- Prepare and monitor credit facility submissions to the banks
- Provide credit support to commercial teams
- Maintain the credit system and ensure that credit policies and processes are complied with
- Provide comprehensive credit analysis and reviews of clients
- Liaison with banks, other credit providers and agencies
- Any other ad hoc duties as assigned
