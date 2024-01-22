BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Credit Analyst in Singapore

Monday January 22, 2024

Bunker trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a junior credit analyst in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience, in particular in analysing financial reports, and a keen interest in oil and shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Able to analyze and generate credit, financial and management reports
  • Prepare and monitor credit facility submissions to the banks
  • Provide credit support to commercial teams
  • Maintain the credit system and ensure that credit policies and processes are complied with
  • Provide comprehensive credit analysis and reviews of clients
  • Liaison with banks, other credit providers and agencies
  • Any other ad hoc duties as assigned

For more information, click here.

