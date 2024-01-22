BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Credit Analyst in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience, in particular in analysing financial reports. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Bunker trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a junior credit analyst in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience, in particular in analysing financial reports, and a keen interest in oil and shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Able to analyze and generate credit, financial and management reports

Prepare and monitor credit facility submissions to the banks

Provide credit support to commercial teams

Maintain the credit system and ensure that credit policies and processes are complied with

Provide comprehensive credit analysis and reviews of clients

Liaison with banks, other credit providers and agencies

Any other ad hoc duties as assigned

