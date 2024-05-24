MOL Coal Carrier to be Fitted with Hard Sail

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Installation of the Wind Challenger system on the 90,00 dwt Post Panamax Kurotakisan Maru 3 is scheduled for the second half of 2025. Image Credit: MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today said it plans to fit one of its coal carriers with a telescopic hard sail.

Installation of the Wind Challenger system on the 90,00 dwt Post Panamax Kurotakisan Maru 3 is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

Developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding, the system is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions - and associated fuel consumption - by about 5% on a Japan-Australia voyage and about 8% on a Japan-North America West Coast voyage.

The vessel is employed transporting steaming coal to Electric Power Development Co., Ltd's (J-Power)' power stations.

This is not the MOL's first forray into wind power; last year it agreed to put a rotor sail on one of capesize bulkers chartered by Vale.