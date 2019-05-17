Singapore: MPA Issues Advice on Scrubber Waste Handling

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has issued an industry notice on the handling of marine scrubber residues.

Specifically, MPA notes exhaust gas cleaning residues generated by ships are classified as Toxic Industrial Waste (TIW) under Singapore's Environmental Public Health (Toxic Industrial Waste) Regulations and must be handled as per TIW Regulations.

"Under the Environmental Public Health (Toxic Industrial Waste) Regulations, TIW must be collected and managed by licensed Toxic Industrial Waste Collectors (TIWCs)," says MPA.

"Ships that wish to dispose of exhaust gas cleaning residues in Singapore are required to engage a licensed TIWC for the collection and disposal of such residues."

TIWCs can arrange for the residues to be offloaded in packaged form or in intermediate bulk container tanks directly to trucks and MPA licensed harbour craft for ships at berth and at anchorages, respectively, MPA adds.

A list of the licensed TIWCs can be found on the NEA website here:

https://www.nea.gov.sg/docs/default-source/our-services/pollution-control/hazardous-waste/list-of-tiw-collectors.pdf