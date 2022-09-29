Singapore Bunker Supplier Sentek Faces Charges in Shell MGO Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sentek was listed as Singapore's eighth-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2021. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore bunker supplier Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd is facing 42 charges in the ongoing cases related to the misappropriation of MGO from a Shell refinery between 2014 and 2018.

The firm will face 42 charges of acquiring property which it knew was another person's benefit from criminal conduct, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The police allege that Sentek received about 118,131 mt of MGO valued at more than $56 million between August 2014 and January 2018, which had been dishonestly misappropriated from Shell's Singapore refinery.

Each charge could result in a fine of up to S$1 million, or twice the value of the property in respect of which the offence was committed.

Pai Kai Pheng, managing director of Sentek at the time of the alleged offences, faced 42 related charges last month, as well as facing 30 charges for corruptly giving gratification, and 11 charges for obstructing the course of justice.

