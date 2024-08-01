Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Marine Superintendent in Singapore
Thursday August 1, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with seagoing experience as a master, or at least two years of shore-based experience in HSE management and compliance for product or chemical tankers. Image Credit: EMF
Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a marine superintendent in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with seagoing experience as a master, or at least two years of shore-based experience in HSE management and compliance for product or chemical tankers, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Promote and manage the vessels' health, safety and environment compliance.
- To ensure that the vessels are able to perform their voyages and operations.
- Arrange and manage audits and inspections required by the recognised organisation (RO) – ISM, ISPS and MLC.
- Arrange and manage vetting inspections, including submissions onto the OCIMF SIRE online platform.
- Oversee the vessels' navigational matters, including approval of passage plans and conduct of navigation audits.
- To ensure compliance with terminal, operators, oil majors and charterers' requirements.
- Liaise with and manage matters in relation to Flag State and Port State.
- ensure that Q88 and HVPQ are updated at all times.
- Advise on changes to regulations, requirements and industry best practices.
- Monitor, review and update the company's SMS.
- Provide vessels with guidance and information regarding the above.
- Provide support, training and enforcement in respect of crew competency and discipline.
- Provide support in respect of queries regarding vessels' capabilities and performances.
- Member of company's emergency response team.
- Attend to projects and tasks as assigned.
For more information, click here.