BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Marine Superintendent in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 1, 2024

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a marine superintendent in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with seagoing experience as a master, or at least two years of shore-based experience in HSE management and compliance for product or chemical tankers, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Promote and manage the vessels' health, safety and environment compliance.
  • To ensure that the vessels are able to perform their voyages and operations.
  • Arrange and manage audits and inspections required by the recognised organisation (RO) – ISM, ISPS and MLC.
  • Arrange and manage vetting inspections, including submissions onto the OCIMF SIRE online platform.
  • Oversee the vessels' navigational matters, including approval of passage plans and conduct of navigation audits.
  • To ensure compliance with terminal, operators, oil majors and charterers' requirements.
  • Liaise with and manage matters in relation to Flag State and Port State.
  • ensure that Q88 and HVPQ are updated at all times.
  • Advise on changes to regulations, requirements and industry best practices.
  • Monitor, review and update the company's SMS.
  • Provide vessels with guidance and information regarding the above.
  • Provide support, training and enforcement in respect of crew competency and discipline.
  • Provide support in respect of queries regarding vessels' capabilities and performances.
  • Member of company's emergency response team.
  • Attend to projects and tasks as assigned.

