BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Marine Superintendent in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a marine superintendent in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with seagoing experience as a master, or at least two years of shore-based experience in HSE management and compliance for product or chemical tankers, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Promote and manage the vessels' health, safety and environment compliance.

To ensure that the vessels are able to perform their voyages and operations.

Arrange and manage audits and inspections required by the recognised organisation (RO) – ISM, ISPS and MLC.

Arrange and manage vetting inspections, including submissions onto the OCIMF SIRE online platform.

Oversee the vessels' navigational matters, including approval of passage plans and conduct of navigation audits.

To ensure compliance with terminal, operators, oil majors and charterers' requirements.

Liaise with and manage matters in relation to Flag State and Port State.

ensure that Q88 and HVPQ are updated at all times.

Advise on changes to regulations, requirements and industry best practices.

Monitor, review and update the company's SMS.

Provide vessels with guidance and information regarding the above.

Provide support, training and enforcement in respect of crew competency and discipline.

Provide support in respect of queries regarding vessels' capabilities and performances.

Member of company's emergency response team.

Attend to projects and tasks as assigned.

