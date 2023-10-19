Bunker Supply at Anchorage Resumes in Pakistan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supply at anchorage has resumed at the ports of Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim in Pakistan, local sources have confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

As with numerous ports in the region, over the last several months bunkering operations had been restricted during the monsoon season.

"Typical agency / anchorage charges for bunker only calls are USD 1000 - USD 1500 total, depending on vessel GRT/NRT," Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, Orion Bunkers said in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

"There is no barging fee for bunkers only calls, and no hidden or other extra costs involved."

Anchorage bunker supply at Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim is typically suspended from May until August, and resumes during September.