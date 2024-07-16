Banle Energy Carries Out First Biofuel Delivery at Port Klang

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered a B24 blend at the Malaysian port on June 28, before supplying the same customer again on July 10. Image Credit: CBL International

Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy has carried out its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend at Port Klang.

The firm delivered a B24 blend at the Malaysian port on June 28, before supplying the same customer again on July 10, parent company CBL International said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"With the adoption of the 2023 International Maritime Organization (IMO) Strategy on Reduction of Green House Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships, and the FuelEU Maritime Regulation accelerating the decarbonization of ship fuels, set to come into effect on January 1, 2025, Banle Energy has proactively seized the opportunity," the firm said.

"The company has obtained ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications as early as 2023, positioning itself as one of the pioneering bunker facilitators in the green marine fuel industry."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.