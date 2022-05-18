BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks East of Suez Head of Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Oil Trading supplies bunkers to the AP Moller-Maersk container fleet. Image Credit: Maersk

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a Singapore-based head of trading for the East of Suez region.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in commodity trading and with senior management experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Leading the trading team for the Asia region

Developing strategies to profitably trade Delivered, FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of High and Low Sulphur Fuel oil and associated derivatives

Help build the necessary competencies to enable trading of green fuels

Guiding and mentoring the Asian trading team to deliver strong results

Managing key stakeholder relationships both internally and externally

Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain

Maintaining and developing cross desk relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas

For more information, click here.