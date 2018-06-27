Singapore: Exxon to Increase LS Bunker Fuel Output

Wednesday June 27, 2018

More low sulfur bunker fuel would be produced at Singapore under plans to expand the oil major's biggest refinery based in the island state, Exxonmobil has said.

A final decision on the scope of the work will be made next year, Reuters reports. 

If the move goes ahead, it will enable the 592,000 barrels a day Jurong plant to introduce a new high-viscosity base stock to the market and increase production of marine fuels with lower sulfur content to comply with a new requirement from the International Maritime Organization.

The final investment is likely to involve billions of dollars, the report said.

From the start of 2020, ships must use 0.5% sulfur marine fuel or have emissions abatement technology installed.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com