PIL and ABS Partner to Advance Maritime Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They seek to enhance PIL’s fleet resilience by driving innovation, knowledge exchange, and decarbonisation efforts. Image Credit: PIL

Pacific International Lines (PIL) and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on advancing maritime technology, sustainability, and safety management systems.

As part of this partnership, both companies will exchange technical expertise and jointly explore new technologies, PIL said in a statement on its website last week.

The ABS Technology and Singapore Innovation Research Center will contribute by providing advanced modeling and simulation support for PIL's new vessel constructions and retrofit projects, enhancing efficiency and sustainability in fleet operations.

The MoU was signed during Singapore Maritime Week.

"This MOU reinforces our commitment and supports our plans to future-proof our fleet, Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said.

"Partnering with ABS allows us to leverage world-class expertise to drive innovation, advance decarbonization, and enhance safety management."