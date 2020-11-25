Adani Ports Scraps Open-Loop Scrubber Ban After 5 Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India. File Image / Pixabay

A ban on the use of open-loop scrubber use put in place by Adani Ports has been scrapped after being in effect for just five days.

An October 3, 2020 dated circular ( APSEZL/Marine/16/2020 ) had earlier stated that: "Ships will not be permitted to use the open loop system at Adani ports. Ships having open loop type scrubber should change over to compliant fuel before entering the port."

The new rule came into force from November 1, 2020.

A subsequent November 5, 2020 dated circular ( APSEZL/Marine/18/2020 ) said the previous circular was revoked following discussions over the ban with trade representatives.

The reversal means ports including Mundra, Mumbai, and Chennai have no restrictions on scrubber use, while a number of other Indian ports have restrictions in place, including Tuticorin, Vizag, and Dhamra.

Standard Club, in conjunction with information from James Mackintosh Agency network, recently issued updated guidance on the use of open loop scrubbers within Indian waters that can be found here: https://www.standard-club.com/risk-management/knowledge-centre/news-and-commentary/2020/11/news-india-updated-guidelines-on-compliance-with-marpol-annex-vi.aspx