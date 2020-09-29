Crude oil Tanker Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tanker detained. File Image / Pixabay.

A crude oil tanker was arrested in the southeast Asian bunkering and shipping hub of Singapore on Sunday.

The ship, Kroviken, has a deadweight of 114,523 dwt and is controlled by Norwegian interests, according to the shipping database equasis.

The vessel was held in the early evening on 27 September, court records show.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.