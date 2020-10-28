South Korea and IMO to Work Together on Decarbonisation Training for Developing States

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is based in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has signed a deal with the government of South Korea jointly to develop a decarbonisation training programme for developing states, the UN body said Wednesday.

The training programme will focus on helping developing states to achieve the IMO's GHG targets, the organisation said in an emailed statement.

"The strategy recognizes that there are potential barriers to achieving the targets and highlights the need for supportive measures, including capacity building, technical cooperation, technology transfer and research and development (R&D), particularly in developing countries," the IMO said.

"The four-year GHG-SMART programme will, therefore, support States (specifically, SIDS and LDCs) to address gaps in technologies and policies, by building knowledge and capacity in those countries to identify ways to effectively implement measures contained in the IMO Strategy.

"It is widely recognized that national action plans may facilitate the implementation of IMO-adopted measures in the national context and support the achievement of international commitments through national action."

The Korean government has provided $2.5 million in funding for the programme.