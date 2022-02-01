BUNKER JOBS: Intertek Lintec Seeks Singapore Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Intertek Lintec's office in Singapore. Image Credit: Intertek Lintec

Fuel testing firm Intertek Lintec is seeking to hire a business development manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in sales and business development, preferably in the oil and gas or marine industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Follow up qualified leads, identify and target sales prospects within the assigned Asia-Pacific territory, and execute successful sales campaigns

Engage in business development and key account management activities through face-to-face and electronic communication with both potential and existing clients

Promote and sell Intertek Lintec's wide range of services to new clients within the marine sector

Key account management and develop new business opportunities with existing clients

Participate in the development of new marketing and sales strategies

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of the company's service offerings as well as external market trends

Present solutions and services to clients, face-to-face, video/web meetings

Liaising with internal teams to ensure top-class service delivery

Manage and maintain a pipeline, ensuring all sales information is current

Work with clients to find solutions with regards to the decarbonisation of the industry

Attend industry conferences, seminars and exhibitions whenever and wherever required, including the preparation and presentation of technical and business presentations where necessary

For more information, click here.