Bunker Supplier Sing Fuels Hires Business Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels's team is expanding. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Sing Fuels has hired a new business manager in Singapore, the company said Wednesday.

Lynn Chong has joined the company as business manager this month.

In previous years Chong has worked for various companies in the bunker industry including Peninsula Petroleum and Universal Energy, most recently working as supply manager in Cockett Group's Singapore office from 2013 to 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Having 15 years' experience with a demonstrated history in marketing and sales, together with 9 years in bunker trading, Lynn has spearheaded growth projects and led change initiatives in her previous roles," Sing Fuels said in an emailed statement.