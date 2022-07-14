Hambantota Port Reports 'Business as Usual' Despite Sri Lanka Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sri Lanka has seen mass protests this month following an economic crisis in the country. File Image / Pixabay

The port authority at Hambantota has reported business there is continuing as usual despite the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka.

Port services, marine services, the port's energy hub, industrial park and integrated logistics are running uninterrupted, Hambantota International Port said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaska reportedly left the country for the Maldives earlier this week during mass protests, having previously said he would resign by Wednesday.

"As an essential service, HIP has ensured continuous fuel supply to enable the port to function 24/7 with no disruptions in shipping, logistics operations and services," the port authority said in the statement.

The port saw almost 1.14 million mt in handled volumes in the first half of 2022.

Earlier this year local market sources told Ship & Bunker the country's bunker industry was continuing to operate as normal, with bunker suppliers shielded from the economic turmoil as they take their payment in US dollars.