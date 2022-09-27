Former Shell Employee Jailed in Singapore MGO Misappropriation Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Further cases involving others alleged to have been involved in the conspiracy are still pending. File Image / Pixabay

A former Shell employee has been handed a jail sentence in relation to the misappropriation of MGO from the company's refinery in Singapore.

Quek Rong Hong was sentenced to a year and four months in jail at a Singapore court on Monday, local news provider the Straits Times reported. He had pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust involving 1,593.2 mt of MGO valued at about $956,389.

Hong had been involved in a conspiracy to misappropriate gasoil from Shell's refinery, receiving a reward of $20,000 and S$20,000 in cash, according to the report.

Further cases involving others alleged to have been involved in the conspiracy are still pending.