IBIA, International Windship Association and Kpler Join Singapore's GCMD

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore launched the GCMD in August 2021 with a view to driving the maritime decarbonisation agenda. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry body IBIA, wind technology group the International Windship Association and data firm Kpler have joined Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).

The three new partnerships will be 'crucial' to the pilots and studies the GCMD plans over the next five years, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Singapore launched the GCMD in August 2021 with a view to driving the maritime decarbonisation agenda.

"We are excited to partner with GCMD to collaborate on identifying the most effective and workable solutions to reduce GHG emissions from the maritime sector," Unni Einemo, director of IBIA, said in the statement.

"We saw the importance of cross-industry cooperation and knowledge-sharing to successfully navigate IMO 2020, which IBIA was actively involved in.

"As we grapple with the much bigger challenges to reach carbon-neutral shipping, collaboration and effective information gathering and sharing is even more important to ensure efforts are aligned.

"IBIA's members are increasingly engaged in the supply and use of alternative fuels, or making plans to do so. We look forward to working with our fellow partners in GCMD to untangle the complexities of the energy transition."