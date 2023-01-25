BUNKER JOBS: Prosmar Bunkering Seeks Senior Sales Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 25, 2023

ZeroNorth subsidiary and digital marine fuels platform Prosmar Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior sales executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for tech- and data-oriented candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:

  • Conduct sales activities including prospecting and developing opportunities in large/strategic accounts
  • Ensure pipeline accuracy based on evidence and not hope
  • Unearth new sales opportunities through networking and turn them into long-term partnerships
  • Ensure the successful rollout and adoption of Prosmar products through strong account management activities
  • Contribute to root cause analysis on wins/losses and communicate lessons learned across different teams
  • Provide professional after-sales support to maximize customer loyalty
  • Contribute to documenting improvements in our sales handbook
  • Be the voice of our customers by contributing to product ideas
  • Expand knowledge of the industry as well as the competitive posture of the company

