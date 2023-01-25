Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Prosmar Bunkering Seeks Senior Sales Executive in Singapore
Wednesday January 25, 2023
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Prosmar Bunkering
ZeroNorth subsidiary and digital marine fuels platform Prosmar Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior sales executive in Singapore.
The company is looking for tech- and data-oriented candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:
- Conduct sales activities including prospecting and developing opportunities in large/strategic accounts
- Ensure pipeline accuracy based on evidence and not hope
- Unearth new sales opportunities through networking and turn them into long-term partnerships
- Ensure the successful rollout and adoption of Prosmar products through strong account management activities
- Contribute to root cause analysis on wins/losses and communicate lessons learned across different teams
- Provide professional after-sales support to maximize customer loyalty
- Contribute to documenting improvements in our sales handbook
- Be the voice of our customers by contributing to product ideas
- Expand knowledge of the industry as well as the competitive posture of the company
